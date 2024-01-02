en English
Automotive

Amazon’s Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Foster Employee Development

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Amazon’s Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Foster Employee Development

In a groundbreaking move that combines the worlds of education and e-commerce, the Automotive Training Centre (ATC), a leading educational institution in the automotive sector since 1984, has announced a partnership with Amazon’s Career Choice program. This collaboration is set to provide job-related skills training to eligible Amazon employees in several Canadian cities, including Surrey, Montreal, Cambridge, and Toronto.

Amazon’s Career Choice Program

Launched in 2012, Amazon’s Career Choice program stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to employee development. The initiative supports employees’ educational pursuits by financing 95% of tuition, fees, and book expenses within certain limits. This strategic collaboration with ATC is an extension of Amazon’s ethos of fostering employee growth, as highlighted by Tammy Thieman, the Global Director of Amazon’s Career Choice Program.

Empowering Employees for Future Success

The primary objective of this program is to propel employees towards career growth within Amazon or in other fields. This is achieved by providing a plethora of educational opportunities and partnering with dedicated institutions like ATC, renowned for their high-quality education and job placement resources. Amazon’s culture of innovation and diversity, as exemplified through the company’s variety of job roles and commitment to an inclusive workplace, further underscores this commitment to employee success.

A Model for Corporate Responsibility

This partnership between ATC and Amazon serves as a model for corporate responsibility in the 21st century. By investing in their employees’ education and future career prospects, companies can foster a more dedicated and skilled workforce. The ATC-Amazon partnership is a perfect example of how businesses can successfully navigate the intersection of employee development and corporate growth.

Automotive Canada Education
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

