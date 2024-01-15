Amazon Driver Discovers Escaped Kangaroo in Howard Township

In an unexpected incident, an Amazon driver discovered a kangaroo in a ditch while on her delivery route in Howard Township. The driver, Lexi Prochnick, initially mistook the creature for a deer but was surprised to find the Australian native instead. The kangaroo had escaped from the Greenview Zoo, which is located near Morpeth on Talbot Trail, and had managed to cover a distance of approximately six miles before being found.

Swift actions lead to a safe return

The sighting drew the attention of a woman and two young students who were present at the scene. They had already alerted the Greenview Zoo and Park and the Chatham-Kent Police. Upon receiving the call, the zoo staff arrived promptly and were able to secure the kangaroo, ensuring its safety. The animal appeared to be in good health and was not distressed, providing some relief to all involved.

A zoo with a focus on improvement

Greenview Zoo and Park, purchased by Alicia Patten in 2022, has been making significant strides in enhancing animal welfare and the overall visitor experience. This includes improvements in the animals' diets, the construction of new enclosures, and other measures. However, the incident of the escaped kangaroo raises questions about the zoo's security measures. Despite attempts, the zoo has not yet provided an explanation for the escape.

A story that caught the eye

The incident was reported by Michael Bennett, a local journalism initiative reporter for The Ridgetown Independent News. While the escape of a kangaroo in rural Ontario is indeed a unique event, it also serves as a reminder of the responsibility involved in maintaining and operating animal facilities such as zoos. Despite the unusual nature of the event, the swift response from the local community and the successful return of the kangaroo to the zoo is a testament to effective collaboration and concern for animal welfare.