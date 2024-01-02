Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.45%

Eldur Olafsson, the Chief Executive Officer of the independent mine development corporation, Amaroq Minerals Ltd., has added 59,800 common shares of the company with no par value to his existing holdings. This latest acquisition, which occurred on December 27th and December 29th, 2023, on the TSXV, brings Olafsson’s total shareholding in the company to 9,108,918 shares. This number now represents 3.45% of Amaroq’s capital.

Amaroq Minerals – A Glimpse into the Corporation

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is a heavyweight in the mining industry, particularly in Southern Greenland. The company holds significant assets in gold and strategic minerals across the region. Its core asset, the Nalunaq Project, includes an exploitation license for the former Nalunaq gold mine. The company operates under the Canada Business Corporations Act, while its subsidiary, Nalunaq A/S, is incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Trading Presence and Future Endeavors

Amaroq Minerals has a strong presence on several global stock exchanges including AIM, TSXV, and Nasdaq Iceland. It trades under the ticker AMRQ. The company’s primary focus is on the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties within Southern Greenland. This strategy is indicative of the company’s long-term commitment to industry growth and sustainability.

Implications of the CEO’s Share Acquisition

The recent acquisition of additional shares by CEO Eldur Olafsson signifies a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects. It empowers him with a stronger influence in the company’s strategic decisions. At the same time, the increased stake of a high-ranking executive in the company could potentially enhance investor confidence in Amaroq Minerals. This transaction, however, does not constitute inside information, as clarified in the announcement.