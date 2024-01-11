Amarc Resources Ltd. Achieves Milestones in Copper-Gold Porphyry Projects

Amarc Resources Ltd., under the stewardship of CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson, has outlined significant advancements and financial triumphs for its copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, Canada. The year 2023 witnessed the JOY and DUKE districts evolving through comprehensive work programs, bolstered by strategic alliances with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd.

Partnership Progress and Financial Success

These partnerships are poised to extend into 2024, with both Freeport and Boliden underwriting exploration and drilling initiatives. Additionally, Amarc successfully garnered $2.77 million in the latter part of 2023, ensuring the company is fully equipped to finance its 2024 ventures.

JOY and DUKE Districts’ Potential

The potential of the JOY District was underscored by the 2022 program, which encompassed 37 core holes and surface surveys. Freeport’s agreement permits them to attain up to a 70% interest in JOY through a $110 million investment. The DUKE District also demonstrated potential, spanning to depths of 600m and across an expanse of over 650m by 800m. Boliden’s accord could culminate in a 70% stake in DUKE through a $90 million investment.

Optimistic Outlook for Copper

Amarc’s projection for copper is sanguine, citing the global energy transition demands, potential supply deficits, and endorsements from climate change conferences as drivers to augment copper demand. The company’s concentration persists on cultivating high-value copper-gold assets to cater to the burgeoning requirements of green transition industries.