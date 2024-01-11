en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amarc Resources Ltd. Achieves Milestones in Copper-Gold Porphyry Projects

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Amarc Resources Ltd. Achieves Milestones in Copper-Gold Porphyry Projects

Amarc Resources Ltd., under the stewardship of CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson, has outlined significant advancements and financial triumphs for its copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, Canada. The year 2023 witnessed the JOY and DUKE districts evolving through comprehensive work programs, bolstered by strategic alliances with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd.

Partnership Progress and Financial Success

These partnerships are poised to extend into 2024, with both Freeport and Boliden underwriting exploration and drilling initiatives. Additionally, Amarc successfully garnered $2.77 million in the latter part of 2023, ensuring the company is fully equipped to finance its 2024 ventures.

JOY and DUKE Districts’ Potential

The potential of the JOY District was underscored by the 2022 program, which encompassed 37 core holes and surface surveys. Freeport’s agreement permits them to attain up to a 70% interest in JOY through a $110 million investment. The DUKE District also demonstrated potential, spanning to depths of 600m and across an expanse of over 650m by 800m. Boliden’s accord could culminate in a 70% stake in DUKE through a $90 million investment.

Optimistic Outlook for Copper

Amarc’s projection for copper is sanguine, citing the global energy transition demands, potential supply deficits, and endorsements from climate change conferences as drivers to augment copper demand. The company’s concentration persists on cultivating high-value copper-gold assets to cater to the burgeoning requirements of green transition industries.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
Within the quiet corridors of the Post Office, a tempest of injustice has been brewing, sweeping up hundreds of sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses in its wake. The ordeal of a UK sub-postmistress, who was allegedly instructed to sever all ties with her daughter for 18 months, has shone a fresh light onto the Post Office’s handling
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
DIRECTV and TEGNA Resolve Distribution Standoff, Reinstating 64 Stations
23 mins ago
DIRECTV and TEGNA Resolve Distribution Standoff, Reinstating 64 Stations
LAMATA Warns Against Unauthorised Payments Amid Lagos Blue Line Rail Progress
24 mins ago
LAMATA Warns Against Unauthorised Payments Amid Lagos Blue Line Rail Progress
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
5 mins ago
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
6 mins ago
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
Return of a Beloved Product: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation
12 mins ago
Return of a Beloved Product: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
3 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
4 mins
Russian Broadcaster RT Expands Propaganda Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
11 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
13 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
14 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
15 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
16 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
16 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app