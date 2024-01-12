AM Best Affirms ‘bbb+’ Long-Term IR for Fairfax Financial Holdings’ Senior Unsecured Notes

AM Best, a reputable credit rating agency, has confirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of ‘bbb+’ (Good) for the 6% senior unsecured notes due December 2033, issued by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax), a Toronto-based company. This affirmation applies to both the newly issued $200 million notes and the existing $400 million notes issued on December 7, 2023, projecting a stable outlook for both.

Details of the Note Issuance

The additional notes, priced at 100.998%, offer a yield to maturity of 5.863%. They share identical terms with the existing notes, the only differences being the issue date and offering price. Despite this new issuance, Fairfax’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating remains unaltered, as do the ratings of its operating subsidiaries.

Allocation of Proceeds

Fairfax plans to allocate the majority of the proceeds from the offering to repay its impending debts. Any surplus funds will be designated for other outstanding debts of Fairfax or its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes. This strategy reflects the company’s proactive approach to managing its financial obligations and maintaining stability.

Publicly Available Ratings

It’s important to note that this credit rating action pertains to ratings that are publicly accessible on AM Best’s website. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the site for additional details and disclosures, including limitations and the appropriate use of credit rating opinions.