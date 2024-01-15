Allied Properties REIT Declares Monthly Distribution, Reflecting Strong Performance

On the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), trading under the ticker symbol AP.UN, has declared a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit for January 2024. This translates to an annualized amount of $1.80 per unit, a sum that will be paid to all unitholders of record as of January 31, 2024, on February 15, 2024.

Impact on Unit Holders

Unit holders stand to benefit from this monthly distribution, a clear indication of the trust's solid performance. This increase in monthly distributions is a testament to the organization's strategic management and effective operation of its urban workspaces.

Allied Properties REIT: A Visionary Leader

Allied Properties REIT is a notable owner and operator of unique urban workspaces in Canada's major cities. The organization is dedicated to promoting knowledge-based organizations by offering workspaces designed to improve human wellness, creativity, connectivity, and diversity. In the current digital age, these factors are critical for fostering innovation and productivity.

Commitment to Sustainability and Urban Culture

With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Allied Properties REIT is making significant strides in contributing to urban life and culture. This contribution is intended to uplift and inspire humanity, reflecting the company's mission and vision for the communities it serves. The company's commitment to sustainability and urban culture is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and dedication to social responsibility.