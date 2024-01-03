Algoma Steel Forecasts Q3 Results; Eyes Green Steel Production

Algoma Steel Group Inc., one of Canada’s premier steel producers, has issued its fiscal third quarter guidance for the period ending December 31, 2023. The company, renowned for its hot and cold-rolled steel products, anticipates total steel shipments to be approximately 515,000 tons. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from a loss of $10 million to breakeven.

Challenges and Overcoming Them

Michael Garcia, CEO of Algoma Steel, revealed that seasonal maintenance was completed as scheduled despite the hurdles. The maintenance included the relining of the basic oxygen furnace, a vital component in steel production. The company faced a significant challenge from the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, which impacted demand and pricing until October.

Steel Price Recovery

However, the company has observed a recovery in steel prices, which are now nearing 12-month highs. This rebound is expected to enhance the company’s fiscal results starting from the fourth quarter. The combination of price recovery and the completion of maintenance work sets the stage for a potentially promising year ahead.

Green Steel Vision

Algoma Steel is in the midst of transitioning to Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking. This move is expected to reduce carbon emissions significantly and modernize their plate mill facilities. Approximately 86% of the EAF project costs have been committed and priced, and the company is staying within the projected budget. This transition forms a crucial part of Algoma Steel’s transformation journey to become a leading producer of green steel in North America.

A Future-Focused Strategy

Algoma Steel’s strategy is not just about modernizing its processes, but also a commitment to recycling and environmental stewardship. This approach underlines the company’s dedication to invest in its people and processes to deliver customer-driven solutions across various sectors, including automotive, construction, infrastructure, energy, defense, transportation, and manufacturing. With this determined stride towards a sustainable future, Algoma Steel aims to set new benchmarks in the steel industry.