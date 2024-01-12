Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records

Thousands of Incomplete Immunization Records Trigger Health Warnings

In a significant public health initiative, Algoma Public Health (APH) is dispatching roughly 6,000 letters to parents and guardians in the Algoma region. The purpose of these letters is to alert families about incomplete immunization records for their children. These records are either overdue or have not been updated with the APH unit.

Immunization: A Key to Herd Immunity

Dr. John Tuinema, Associate Medical Officer of Health at APH, underscored the criticality of high vaccination levels to uphold herd immunity. This is particularly vital against highly infectious diseases such as measles. He pointed out that under the Immunization of School Pupil’s Act, students under 18 years old attending school must have the required vaccinations or a valid exemption to circumvent suspension.

Potential Suspensions Loom for Non-compliance

APH has issued a warning that students may face up to 20 days of suspension in April and May of the 2023/2024 school year if their vaccination status is non-compliant. The health unit is urging families to promptly update their children’s vaccine records. This can be done using online submission, phone calls, fax, or by scheduling an appointment for any missing immunizations with healthcare providers or APH clinics.

In a similar vein, the HKPR District Health Unit is sending out final reminders to parents/legal guardians to update their child’s vaccination records to avoid school suspension. Over 1,374 students are at risk of suspension, and the health unit has been mailing out notices to parents of students who are overdue for immunizations. The health unit will be sending out 1,374 suspension notices to parents of students in Grades 3 and Grades 9 to 12 who do not meet the ISPA requirements, and those with incomplete records are at risk of being suspended from school for up to 20 days.