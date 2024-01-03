en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:41 pm EST
Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production

Algoma Steel Group, the premier Canadian steel producer, has released its financial forecast for the third quarter of 2024, anticipating total steel shipments of approximately 515,000 tons. The Adjusted EBITDA is projected to hover around breakeven or post a marginal profit. The company’s CEO expressed satisfaction over the quarter’s operational performance, highlighting the extensive seasonal maintenance that included the annual basic oxygen furnace relining.

Impact of United Auto Workers Strike

The CEO acknowledged the ripple effects of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, which resulted in a tepid demand and consequently, softer pricing. This industrial action has undoubtedly left its mark on the quarter’s financials. Nevertheless, the silver lining appears in the form of recovering steel prices post the strike resolution, with figures nearing the 12-month peak. This price recovery is expected to bolster Algoma’s fiscal performance from the fourth quarter onwards.

Algoma’s Transition Phase

Currently in a transformative phase, Algoma is focusing on modernizing its plate mill and integrating electric arc furnace (EAF) technology to slash its carbon footprint. The EAF project’s total anticipated cost has an impressive 86% commitment and pricing. As a leading supplier of steel to North America, and the only producer of discrete plate in Canada, Algoma reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and aspires to emerge as a top green steel producer.

Looking Ahead

The press release also includes predictive statements about Algoma’s operational trajectory, featuring forecasts for steel shipments, Adjusted EBITDA, and pricing in the forthcoming quarter. Additionally, it illuminates Algoma’s transformation journey, underscoring the company’s investments in modernization and human resources. However, readers are advised to exercise caution while interpreting these forward-looking statements due to associated risks and uncertainties.

0
Business Canada Environmental Science
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
48 seconds ago
French Investment Group Set to Explore Opportunities in Zimbabwe
In a promising development for Zimbabwe’s economy, an eminent French investment group is expected to touch down in the country to scope out potential investment opportunities. This venture is an extension of the ongoing engagement and re-engagement initiative spearheaded by Zimbabwe’s Second Republic. Strengthening Bilateral Ties The Acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade,
French Investment Group Set to Explore Opportunities in Zimbabwe
Roku Targets Value-Oriented Consumers with New Pro Series TVs
3 mins ago
Roku Targets Value-Oriented Consumers with New Pro Series TVs
Wyoming Power Customers Grapple with New Year Rate Hikes
3 mins ago
Wyoming Power Customers Grapple with New Year Rate Hikes
Algoma Steel Forecasts Q3 Results; Eyes Green Steel Production
1 min ago
Algoma Steel Forecasts Q3 Results; Eyes Green Steel Production
Mixed Results at NYSE Close as Labor Market Cools, Automotive Industry Bounces Back
1 min ago
Mixed Results at NYSE Close as Labor Market Cools, Automotive Industry Bounces Back
Xerox Holdings Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Tech Sector Adjustments
2 mins ago
Xerox Holdings Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Tech Sector Adjustments
Latest Headlines
World News
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
45 seconds
Kings' Loss to Hornets Marked by Tense Exchange Between Coach and Player
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
49 seconds
Prompt Narcan Administration Averts Potential Overdose at New York High School
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
1 min
Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
1 min
Tennessee Toddler's Birthday Wish: A New Kidney
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
1 min
Casey Schick Takes the Reins at Don Bosco Prep: A New Era for Soccer
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
2 mins
An 8-Year-Old's Heartfelt Meeting with TV Judge Frank Caprio
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
2 mins
New York Rangers Recall Prospect Brennan Othmann: A Low-risk, High-reward Strategy
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Alyssa Farah Griffin's 2024 Resolution: Fitness Journey Amidst 'The View 5' Phenomenon and Pregnancy Rumors
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
2 mins
World Junior Hockey Championship 2024: Semifinals Set with Sweden, Czechia, Finland, and USA
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
13 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
25 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app