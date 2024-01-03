Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production

Algoma Steel Group, the premier Canadian steel producer, has released its financial forecast for the third quarter of 2024, anticipating total steel shipments of approximately 515,000 tons. The Adjusted EBITDA is projected to hover around breakeven or post a marginal profit. The company’s CEO expressed satisfaction over the quarter’s operational performance, highlighting the extensive seasonal maintenance that included the annual basic oxygen furnace relining.

Impact of United Auto Workers Strike

The CEO acknowledged the ripple effects of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, which resulted in a tepid demand and consequently, softer pricing. This industrial action has undoubtedly left its mark on the quarter’s financials. Nevertheless, the silver lining appears in the form of recovering steel prices post the strike resolution, with figures nearing the 12-month peak. This price recovery is expected to bolster Algoma’s fiscal performance from the fourth quarter onwards.

Algoma’s Transition Phase

Currently in a transformative phase, Algoma is focusing on modernizing its plate mill and integrating electric arc furnace (EAF) technology to slash its carbon footprint. The EAF project’s total anticipated cost has an impressive 86% commitment and pricing. As a leading supplier of steel to North America, and the only producer of discrete plate in Canada, Algoma reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and aspires to emerge as a top green steel producer.

Looking Ahead

The press release also includes predictive statements about Algoma’s operational trajectory, featuring forecasts for steel shipments, Adjusted EBITDA, and pricing in the forthcoming quarter. Additionally, it illuminates Algoma’s transformation journey, underscoring the company’s investments in modernization and human resources. However, readers are advised to exercise caution while interpreting these forward-looking statements due to associated risks and uncertainties.