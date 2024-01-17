Alberta's Oil and Gas Industry Exceeds Cleanup Expectations with $1.2B Investment

Alberta's oil and gas industry, in 2022, embarked on a vigorous cleanup mission, investing over $1.2 billion, thereby reducing the province's total number of inactive wells by roughly 10%. These remarkable figures were unveiled in the Alberta Energy Regulator's (AER) 2022 Liability Management Performance Report, the first of its kind to be publicly disclosed.

Breaking Down the Investments

The comprehensive spending included $696 million from operating firms, supplementary funding from the Orphan Well Association, and a provincial site rehabilitation plan, bolstered by federal government grants. The AER's strategy, aimed at amplifying transparency and setting performance standards, follows a reform of reclamation rules. These new regulations introduced an annual financial obligation for cleanup operations, initially fixed at $422 million, a figure the industry surpassed by 65%. Consequently, the requirement has been raised to $700 million for 2023 and 2024.

Record Profits, Consistent Plans

Although the industry enjoyed record profits, the spending requirements will not sway with mid-year economic changes, ensuring consistent cleanup plans. Collaborative efforts have emerged as a critical strategy for firms to expedite cleanup processes while also trimming costs. Considering the present count of inactive wells at 83,000, down from 91,000, the AER highlighted that the majority are owned by financially stable companies, with those in distress accounting for 8% of the total.

Penalties and Future Plans

Penalties for non-compliance with mandatory spending have been enforced, with 51 firms already facing repercussions. Acknowledging the progress, Alberta's government officials are planning additional reclamation projects to maintain environmental standards and speed up cleanup efforts. Despite this, critics argue that the industry still faces a $33 billion environmental liability from remaining wells, a figure they think is underestimated. The regulator plans to calculate liability in the future based on actual industry-reported costs of remediation, aiming to provide more accurate evaluations.