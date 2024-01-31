Alberta's New Policies on Gender Identity: Shift in Parental Consent and Medical Transitions

Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith has unveiled new policies regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, sparking off a heated debate on the rights and roles of parents, students, and the education system. These policies primarily revolve around age and parental consent, addressing the rights of students in expressing their gender identity in schools and the use of medical treatments for transitioning in minors.

Changes in Gender Expression and Medical Transition Policies

Under the new policies, students aged 15 or younger will require parental consent to use a different name or pronoun at school. For those aged between 16 and 17 years, schools must inform their parents, though no permission is needed. Additionally, the medical transitioning process for minors has seen significant restrictions. Children under the age of 17 are prohibited from undergoing top and bottom surgeries, with bottom surgery already being restricted to adults. Furthermore, youth under 15 are now banned from starting puberty blockers and hormone therapy, unless they have already initiated such treatments.

Parental Consent and Education Material Guidelines

For 16 and 17-year-olds wishing to start hormone therapy, parental consent, along with agreement from a physician and a psychologist, is required. The new policies also extend to education materials. Teachers must now obtain approval from the Education Ministry for any third-party instruction material concerning gender identity, sexual orientation, and human sexuality. Parents must actively opt their children into any sex education lessons, changing the previous practice of a single notification and allowing parents to opt out.

Efforts to Improve Transgender Healthcare

On a positive note, Premier Smith mentioned ongoing efforts to bring specialists to Alberta for performing transgender surgeries, which are currently conducted only in Quebec. This move can potentially increase the accessibility of healthcare services for the transgender community in Alberta.

The new policies have sparked off reactions from various political figures and commentators, especially concerning parental rights and the potential impacts on children and adolescents with gender dysphoria. The Alberta Teachers Association expressed frustration for not being consulted on the changes, while the Alberta NDP members voiced concerns about the upcoming changes. The new policies also echo similar ones in Saskatchewan and changes made by the federal Conservatives to protect female spaces and sports from biological men and ban life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions on minors under 18 to treat gender dysphoria. Further details on Alberta's new policies are expected at an upcoming press conference.