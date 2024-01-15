en English
Alberta’s Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale

In the latter part of 2022, amid a dearth of children’s pain and fever relief medications in Canada, Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, unveiled a plan to import a staggering five million bottles of children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen from Turkey’s Atabay Pharmaceuticals. Initially lauded for its forward-thinking approach, the initiative has since been stymied by a series of unforeseen hurdles.

Health Canada’s Approval Process: A Slow March

The ball and chain in the deal was Health Canada’s painstaking approval process. The bottleneck resulted in delivery delays, with the medications reaching Canadian shores only by spring 2023, when the demand had significantly waned. The plan, which was intended as a swift solution to the medication shortage, ended up being a day late and a dollar short.

The Financial Burden and Unfulfilled Provincial Sales

The deal also carried a hefty price tag of between $75 to $80 million, with a minimum-purchase requirement that far exceeded Alberta’s needs. The provincial government had plans to offload the excess stock to other provinces. However, this strategy did not come to fruition, leaving Alberta with a surplus of medications and a deficit in its coffers.

Health Canada’s Decision and the Life-Threatening Risk

When the shortage of children’s pain and fever relief medications was resolved, Health Canada decided against approving further shipments, leading to further complications. Adding fuel to the fire, documents unveiled that the imported medication’s viscosity posed a life-threatening risk to neonatal patients. This revelation prompted Alberta Health Services to cease its use in neonatal intensive care units. Fortunately, no incidents of patients falling ill due to the medication were reported.

Unaddressed Shortcomings and the Need for Acknowledgment

Despite the multitude of issues, Alberta Health Services maintains that the medication stockpile holds value. Premier Smith, known for her critical viewpoint on the existing healthcare system, including vaccine messaging, has remained tight-lipped about the pitfalls of the Atabay deal. In alignment with her political philosophy of admitting mistakes, it is high time Premier Smith acknowledges the failure of this plan.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

