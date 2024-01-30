Alberta's Home Care System Under-Funded, Advocacy Group Argues

The Friends of Medicare, a prominent advocacy group in Alberta, is lobbying for an increase in funding for the province's home care system, arguing it is severely under-funded. The group's executive-director, Chris Gallaway, has stated that the current funding does not account for inflation, population growth, or the rising number of aging citizens. This deficiency in funding is sparking anxiety among disabled individuals who depend on home care services.

The Plight of Seniors and Disabled Individuals

During a recent video conference, Gallaway highlighted the plight of 127,000 seniors and disabled Albertans who are not receiving adequate care. A prominent voice in this discussion was Daniel Ennett, a filmmaker and amputee, who shared his personal struggle with the limited hours of care provided by the government. This restriction forces Ennett to depend on unpaid care from his aging mother and potentially face institutionalization.

Impact on Working Class and the Economy

Erin Novakowski, a university student with a degenerative spinal condition, voiced her fears about the potential loss of autonomy due to the clawback of government-funded home care support when additional income is earned. This situation brings to light the complex economic implications of the current home care funding model, demonstrating the need for a more comprehensive approach.

Fair Wages and Better Working Conditions for Home Care Workers

In addition to advocating for increased funding, Friends of Medicare is also drawing attention to the need for fair wages and improved working conditions for home care workers. As a way to address these issues, the group has launched a petition urging the Alberta government to increase funding for home care services in the upcoming 2024 provincial budget. By doing so, they hope to safeguard the future of Alberta's home care system, ensuring that it continues to support those who need it most.