Alberta’s Highway 3 Expansion: Progress and Preservation Cross Paths

Alberta’s long-anticipated highway expansion project, to twin Highway 3, is slated to commence its first phase in spring 2024. This development aims to enhance safety, economic growth, and tourism by expanding a total of 215 kilometers of the highway. Yet, beneath the promise of progress, concerns simmer about the potential impact on the area’s historical and environmental landmarks.

Decades of Advocacy

The initial stretch of twinning, set between Taber and Burdett, is part of an eight-phase project originally announced in 2020. For nearly two decades, the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association—comprising various municipalities and businesses—has advocated for this development. The association believes the twinning will provide improved travel conditions and stimulate economic growth while promoting tourism.

Preserving the Frank Slide

However, the project has raised concerns about its potential impact on the Frank Slide, a site of significant cultural and historical importance. Known for being the setting of Canada’s deadliest landslide in 1903, this landmark holds immense symbolic value. The former managers of the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre, David McIntyre and Monica Field, have voiced their opposition to the twinning, fearing it could desecrate the site.

Alberta’s transportation department has sought to alleviate these concerns by engaging with the community. A study conducted by the department indicates that the project will cause minimal disturbance to the Frank Slide. The department has pledged to provide signage to ensure that local tourism isn’t adversely affected.

Other Environmental and Socioeconomic Concerns

In addition to concerns about the Frank Slide, the project has sparked worries about its effects on trout habitats, wetlands, and socioeconomic factors. The majority of the highway is set to follow the existing alignment, with the exception of Coleman. As the project moves forward, adjustments in the design may be made to mitigate impact on sensitive areas. This reflects an ongoing commitment to balancing infrastructure needs with the preservation of historical and natural sites.