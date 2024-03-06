Alberta's Badlands Boom: A Record $10.72 Billion in Tourism Spending in 2022

Alberta's Badlands have emerged as a premier destination, captivating tourists with its rich history, rugged landscapes, and unique attractions. In 2022, Alberta witnessed an unprecedented boost in tourism spending, reaching $10.72 billion, showcasing the region's growing appeal and economic significance.

Unprecedented Growth in Tourism

Travel Alberta's latest statistics reveal a dramatic increase in tourism spending within the province, soaring to $10.72 billion in 2022 from a mere $600 million in 2019. This remarkable growth has more than doubled from $4.38 billion during the peak of the pandemic in 2021. Specifically, Drumheller, a key hub within the Badlands, accounted for $70 million in tourist spending last year, with $16 million paid in wages, highlighting the sector's vital role in job creation and local livelihoods. In contrast, neighboring provinces like British Columbia and Ontario reported significantly lower figures, at $700 million and $1 billion respectively in 2022.

Future Prospects and Community Support

Looking ahead, the Badlands Tourist Development Zone has ambitious plans for Drumheller, aiming to generate over 1300 new jobs and achieve a consistent 4.5% annual increase in tourist spending by 2035. This initiative is expected to bring the total tourist revenue to an estimated $186 million. The local community's overwhelming support, with 83% of residents recognizing tourism's importance, is a testament to the positive impact of these developments on the region. Moreover, 183 businesses across nine communities within the Valley stand to benefit from this tourism boom.

Building a Sustainable Foundation for Tourism

Julia Fielding, Executive Director of Travel Drumheller, emphasizes the concerted efforts to lay a solid foundation for the region's tourism industry. These efforts are already bearing fruit, as evidenced by increased visitor numbers and hotels in Alberta achieving the highest occupancy rates in August. The peak season, spanning June to August, underscores the sector's potential to diversify local economies, enrich community services, and enhance the quality of life for residents. Amanda Ragsdale, a local journalist, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the variety of services and events that tourism brings to the area, including breweries, distilleries, and cultural festivities.

As the Badlands continue to draw visitors from around the globe, the future looks bright for this majestic region. The sustained growth and development of its tourism sector not only bolster the local economy but also enrich the cultural tapestry, making it an ever more attractive destination for travelers seeking adventure and discovery.