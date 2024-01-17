Alberta Unveils New Municipal Funding Framework: A Boon or a Bane?

Alberta's provincial government has ushered in a new era of municipal financing with the unveiling of the Local Government Fiscal Framework (LGFF) program, which is set to supersede the Municipality Sustainability Initiative (MSI) program in 2024. A mainstay since 2007, the MSI has been instrumental in bolstering municipal resources for capital projects, such as roads and water treatment facilities, thereby aiding local government sustainability and development.

From MSI to LGFF: A Transition in Funding

While the MSI has been pivotal in underpinning infrastructural growth, the program has faced dwindling funds in recent years. Although it will be phased out, the remaining MSI funds are not going to waste. Municipalities can tap into these resources for up to five years.

The LGFF: A New Chapter in Municipal Funding

The advent of the LGFF signals a new chapter in municipal funding. Divided into capital and operating funding segments, the LGFF is designed to buttress infrastructure priorities and foster capacity-building activities in municipalities. A distinguishing feature of the LGFF is that unlike the MSI, the operating funds are not legislated.

Impact on Swan Hills: A Case Study

For the Town of Swan Hills, the new framework brings notable changes. The operating component for 2024 will mirror the 2023 MSI operational funding, amounting to a robust $295,664. The capital funding, on the other hand, is based on a formula, with varying algorithms for large cities and smaller municipalities, taking into account factors such as population and local infrastructure. Under the LGFF, Swan Hills is set to receive $468,214 in 2024 and $544,800 in 2025 for capital projects.

Municipalities are granted the ability to save LGFF allocations for up to six years, enabling them to undertake larger projects by merging these funds with leftover MSI monies and other grants. This newfound flexibility extends to project cost revisions, although significant LGFF funding increases for a project will draw additional scrutiny.

LGFF: A Solution or a Source of Contention?

Despite Swan Hills seeing a surge in funding levels under the LGFF, the framework has not been without its detractors. Critics argue that the new model does not sufficiently cater to the funding needs of Alberta's local governments, casting a shadow over the LGFF's future efficacy.