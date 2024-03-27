Alberta Shatters Records with Largest Population Surge in 52 Years, Driven by Migration

Alberta has experienced unprecedented population growth, setting new records for both the province and the nation. According to Statistics Canada, Alberta's population soared to over 4.8 million as of January 1, marking a historic increase of 202,324 residents from the previous year. This growth was primarily fueled by a combination of interprovincial migration, with significant numbers moving from Ontario and British Columbia, and a substantial inflow of international migrants and non-permanent residents.

Record-Breaking Interprovincial Migration

Interprovincial migration played a pivotal role in Alberta's population boom, contributing to 27% of the overall growth. The province welcomed a net gain of 55,107 people from within Canada, the largest since tracking began in 1972. Ontario and British Columbia were the main sources, with net gains of 23,376 and 15,250 people respectively, illustrating Alberta's growing appeal to residents from other provinces.

International Migration and Non-Permanent Residents

Beyond interprovincial movement, international migration significantly impacted Alberta's demographic expansion. Non-permanent residents from abroad accounted for 39% of the year-over-year population increase, highlighting a national trend towards temporary immigration as a key driver of growth. This surge underscores the importance of both permanent and temporary international residents to Canada's and specifically Alberta's demographic and economic landscape.

Implications for Alberta and Canada

Alberta's record-setting population growth not only alters the province's social and economic fabric but also influences its political and fiscal dynamics. Representing 11.8% of Canada's population, the largest proportion on record, Alberta is poised to play an increasingly significant role on the national stage. This demographic shift presents both opportunities and challenges for the province, including demands on infrastructure, housing, and public services, alongside potential boosts to economic growth and labor markets.