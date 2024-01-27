Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Discusses Parental Rights

In a recent engagement, Premier Danielle Smith addressed pressing concerns about parental rights in Alberta, responding to a caller named Linda. The discussion was heavily influenced by Smith's remarks made at the United Conservative Party's (UCP) annual general meeting (AGM) in November.

Smith's Stand on Parental Rights

At the AGM, Smith had advocated for parents as the primary caregivers and educators of their children, a statement that was met with a standing ovation. She bemoaned the 'extreme left' for undermining the role of parents, asserting her commitment to parental rights and choice in education as a core principle of the UCP and the government. These were the comments Linda sought to discuss further.

The UCP's Resolutions

Smith's keynote speech at the AGM was just one facet of the meeting. Over 3,800 grassroots members had gathered to vote on various resolutions, including pro-family, medical freedom, and anti-woke policies. The resolutions called for comprehensive parental rights in education and protected an individual's right to informed consent. One resolution even demanded parental consent for children to change their pronouns at school. The UCP also expressed support for a comprehensive Bill of Parental Rights and voiced opposition to the expansion of legal euthanasia.

Smith's Response to Linda

Linda's question revolved around what Smith meant by her AGM remarks and the timeline for an Alberta parental rights bill. Smith's response was consistent with her earlier stance, indicating a continued emphasis on strengthening parental rights in the education sector. However, she also mentioned that her government is not obligated to follow the UCP's decisions, suggesting a degree of autonomy and discretion.