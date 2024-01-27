Alberta NDP Sets Stage for Leadership Election Post Notley's Resignation

The stage is set for the Alberta New Democratic Party's (NDP) leadership election, following the announcement of Rachel Notley's resignation as party leader earlier in January. The decision was finalized during a meeting in Red Deer, attended by some 300 party delegates.

Plotting the Course for Leadership

The NDP's chief returning officer, Amanda Freistadt, outlined the rules and timeline for the leadership race. Aspiring leaders must have been party members since August 5 at the least, and the entrance fee for the race is a hefty $60,000. The official campaign period is scheduled to kick-off on February 5.

A Party Committed to Social Justice

Freistadt emphasized the party's values of social justice, equity, and fairness, and emphasized that these principles should guide the actions and beliefs of its members. Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman echoed Freistadt's sentiments, expressing excitement about the future of the party and the energy surrounding the discussions of social democracy in Alberta.

The Road to a New Leader

The NDP will start receiving applications and disclosure forms from potential candidates from Monday, following the meeting. The voting process, which allows party members to cast their votes online, by mail, or over the phone, will commence on May 22. To be eligible to vote, party members must have an active membership by April 22. Alberta residents aged 14 and above are eligible to become party members and participate in the voting process. The deadline and announcement of the new leader are slated for June 22.