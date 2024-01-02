en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Alberta Initiates Removal of Photo Radar Cameras, Sparks Police Concern

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Alberta Initiates Removal of Photo Radar Cameras, Sparks Police Concern

Alberta’s provincially operated highway, Stoney Trail, saw the removal of photo radar cameras as of December 1. These cameras are now being redeployed to other city locations, including construction zones. The directive has elicited a response from Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld, who took issue with the language surrounding the enforcement of photo radar. Terms such as ‘fishing holes’ and ‘cash cow’ have been used, which Neufeld believes could potentially compromise police organizations’ integrity, given that policing is also a provincial responsibility.

The Province’s Stand on Photo Radar

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen criticized the use of speed cameras on the Calgary ring road, directing their removal and referring to them as ‘fishing holes.’ Dreeshen’s contention is with the deployment of photo radars in locations exhibiting low accident rates but high ticket revenue. The public, he believes, perceives this as a strategy for income generation rather than road safety improvement.

A Year-Long Review

The provincial government has announced a comprehensive one-year review involving 26 municipalities. The review aims to assess the necessity of photo radar at 2,387 camera sites across Alberta. In particular, the review will focus on sites where the primary purpose appears to be revenue generation rather than ensuring traffic safety. Eight cameras that were previously stationed on Stoney Trail have already been relocated as part of this initiative.

Statistics Speak

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, Alberta Mounties issued 2,459 traffic tickets and removed 189 impaired drivers from the roads as part of their DecemberToRemember traffic safety campaign. The statistics reveal that 1,050 individuals were ticketed for speeding, with 15 drivers ticketed for excessive speeding. One motorist was even caught traveling at a speed of 204 km/hour in a 110 km/h zone. Additionally, 40 motorists were caught distracted driving, and 1,354 motorists received tickets for traffic safety violations such as careless driving, driving with a prohibited or suspended license, and moving offenses. In 2022, RCMP responded to 233 fatal collisions, with approximately 25% involving alcohol or drugs. Police also removed 7,573 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways, equating to more than 20 impaired drivers per day.

0
Canada Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power Outage Triggered

By Sakchi Khandelwal

JC Stargirl, 63, Rocks Social Media with Bold Fashion Choices

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns ...
@Business · 5 mins
Potential Delay in Trans Mountain Project Stirs Market Concerns ...
heart comment 0
Skiers at Mount Pakenham Resort Embrace the Artificial Winter

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Skiers at Mount Pakenham Resort Embrace the Artificial Winter
Escalating Damage at UBCO Construction Site Shuts Down Third Building in Kelowna

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Escalating Damage at UBCO Construction Site Shuts Down Third Building in Kelowna
Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Year-End 2023 Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Year-End 2023 Results
Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Fluctuations in Share Price Despite Sales Growth

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Fluctuations in Share Price Despite Sales Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
9 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
19 seconds
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
20 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
30 seconds
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
31 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
43 seconds
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
46 seconds
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
57 seconds
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
1 min
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app