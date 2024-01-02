Alberta Initiates Removal of Photo Radar Cameras, Sparks Police Concern

Alberta’s provincially operated highway, Stoney Trail, saw the removal of photo radar cameras as of December 1. These cameras are now being redeployed to other city locations, including construction zones. The directive has elicited a response from Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld, who took issue with the language surrounding the enforcement of photo radar. Terms such as ‘fishing holes’ and ‘cash cow’ have been used, which Neufeld believes could potentially compromise police organizations’ integrity, given that policing is also a provincial responsibility.

The Province’s Stand on Photo Radar

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen criticized the use of speed cameras on the Calgary ring road, directing their removal and referring to them as ‘fishing holes.’ Dreeshen’s contention is with the deployment of photo radars in locations exhibiting low accident rates but high ticket revenue. The public, he believes, perceives this as a strategy for income generation rather than road safety improvement.

A Year-Long Review

The provincial government has announced a comprehensive one-year review involving 26 municipalities. The review aims to assess the necessity of photo radar at 2,387 camera sites across Alberta. In particular, the review will focus on sites where the primary purpose appears to be revenue generation rather than ensuring traffic safety. Eight cameras that were previously stationed on Stoney Trail have already been relocated as part of this initiative.

Statistics Speak

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, Alberta Mounties issued 2,459 traffic tickets and removed 189 impaired drivers from the roads as part of their DecemberToRemember traffic safety campaign. The statistics reveal that 1,050 individuals were ticketed for speeding, with 15 drivers ticketed for excessive speeding. One motorist was even caught traveling at a speed of 204 km/hour in a 110 km/h zone. Additionally, 40 motorists were caught distracted driving, and 1,354 motorists received tickets for traffic safety violations such as careless driving, driving with a prohibited or suspended license, and moving offenses. In 2022, RCMP responded to 233 fatal collisions, with approximately 25% involving alcohol or drugs. Police also removed 7,573 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways, equating to more than 20 impaired drivers per day.