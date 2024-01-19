Alberta Health Services Highlights Quit-Smoking Programs During National Non-Smoking Week

In the upcoming National Non-Smoking Week, from January 21 to 27, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is bringing into focus the wide range of programs and services it offers to aid Albertans in their journey to quit smoking. The organization emphasizes the grave repercussions of tobacco use, with over 4,000 Albertans succumbing each year to tobacco-related causes. The toll of tobacco extends beyond mortality, with numerous individuals grappling with illnesses that significantly corrode their quality of life.

Advertisment

Fighting the Silent Killer

Smoking is branded as the leading cause of avoidable diseases, disabilities, and premature death in Alberta. The AHS is adamant that quitting smoking is a vital step towards augmenting health and mitigating the risk of various afflictions, including heart disease, lung cancer, oral cancers, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.

Lung Cancer Screening for High-Risk Individuals

Advertisment

Simultaneously, AHS is disseminating information that individuals aged between 50 and 74, who are current or former smokers, may be eligible for lung cancer screening. Those interested are urged to consult with their primary care provider or reach out to AHS to gain further information.

Encouraging Civil Discourse on Public Health

The announcement also underlines the value of civil dialogue and respectful discourse on public health issues. AHS invites community engagement and outlines expectations for a positive exchange of ideas. It is a collective call to action for Albertans to quit smoking and safeguard their health for a vibrant and healthier future.