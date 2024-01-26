Alberta Government Revises AISH Payment Schedule to Ease Financial Stress

In a move responding to the needs of its citizens, the Alberta government has announced a significant change in the payment schedule for its Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program and other income support services. Commencing from the March 2024 payment cycle, recipients will now receive their payments four business days before the first of each month. This adjustment is a direct response to the feedback from a recent survey of Albertans who are part of these programs.

Addressing Financial Concerns

The survey highlighted a common desire for more time to handle financial obligations, such as bill payments, to avoid late fees. The provincial government firmly believes that this change will help recipients better manage their finances and circumvent additional charges. It's a move that affects a significant portion of the province’s population, with around 76,000 Albertans enrolled in the AISH program, and an additional 50,000 receiving income support benefits.

Reducing Financial Stress

Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon stressed that the goal is to provide individuals with additional time to pay rent and manage their financial responsibilities. Joy Bowen-Eyre, CEO of the Alex Community Health Centre, welcomed the change. She noted that it would reduce stress for those on fixed incomes by preventing late payment fees. Greg McMeekin, an advocate for persons with disabilities, also expressed his approval, stating that it will greatly assist people in meeting their financial obligations.

Ensuring Smooth Transition

Along with this change, the government has also advised that clients will receive a notice with their February 2024 payment to update any automatic bill payments. This ensures that they have ample time to make necessary adjustments. The complete payment date schedule will be made available online, further aiding recipients in planning their financial activities.