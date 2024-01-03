en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Alberta Government Invests in Mitigating Human-Wildlife Conflicts

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Alberta Government Invests in Mitigating Human-Wildlife Conflicts

The province of Alberta has renewed its commitment to maintaining harmony between its human and wildlife populations. A five-year funding plan, totaling $700,000, has been earmarked for the Carnivores and Communities Program (CACP) operating in the Waterton Biosphere Reserve Region. This initiative aims to mitigate human-animal conflicts, largely resulting from the rising populations of grizzly bears, black bears, wolves, and cougars.

Enhancing Coexistence in The Wild

The CACP has been a cornerstone of the Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association since the 1980s, promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife. The program focuses on collaborating with communities to manage deceased livestock and bee yards, and secure grain, feed, and garbage storage facilities from wildlife. By keeping these attractants out of reach, the program aims to deter wildlife from populated areas, thus minimizing potential human-wildlife conflicts.

Stepping Up Government Support

The provincial government will provide an initial contribution of $160,000 in 2023-24 for the CACP, followed by an annual support of $135,000 for the next four years. This funding comes as the program’s previous three-year grant agreement, received since 2009, ended on March 31, 2023. The investment, as outlined by the Minister of Forestry and Parks, Todd Loewen, is crucial for the protection of humans, wildlife, and infrastructure in rural Alberta.

Preserving Alberta’s Biodiversity

The government’s investment in the CACP is indicative of a larger commitment to preserving the province’s rich biodiversity. The increased presence of large carnivores in southwestern Alberta has raised concerns among residents, particularly regarding their impact on local farms and communities. However, initiatives like the CACP offer a balanced approach – one that focuses on both human safety and the well-being of the wildlife that make Alberta’s landscapes so uniquely diverse.

0
Canada Wildlife
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Moncton Landlords Install Barbed Wire to Deter Unruly Activities
In the heart of Moncton, landlord Thierry Le Bouthillier has resorted to an unconventional, yet drastic measure to deter unwanted activities on his property. A residential building he owns at the junction of St. George and High streets now boasts barbed wire barricades, a sight typically uncharacteristic of residential areas. This unprecedented move was spurred
Moncton Landlords Install Barbed Wire to Deter Unruly Activities
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
17 mins ago
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 6: One Vehicle Involved, Not Two
23 mins ago
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 6: One Vehicle Involved, Not Two
Convicted Murderer Robert Steven Wright Faces New Charges; Other Crime Updates
7 mins ago
Convicted Murderer Robert Steven Wright Faces New Charges; Other Crime Updates
Terrifying Abduction and Robbery Unfolds in Stratford: Three Arrested
9 mins ago
Terrifying Abduction and Robbery Unfolds in Stratford: Three Arrested
Three-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Quiet Selwyn Township: One Injured, Investigation Underway
14 mins ago
Three-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Quiet Selwyn Township: One Injured, Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
22 seconds
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
27 seconds
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
34 seconds
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
1 min
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
1 min
Santa Clarita 2024: New Amenities and a Calendar Packed with Events
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
1 min
Kamille: From NWA Champion to WWE's Radar?
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
2 mins
Offaly Football Team Triumphs Over Laois: A Riveting Start to the O'Byrne Cup
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
2 mins
NASCAR 2024 Season Revolutionized: 20-Minute Practice Sessions Introduced
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
2 mins
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
47 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app