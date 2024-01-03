Alberta Government Invests in Mitigating Human-Wildlife Conflicts

The province of Alberta has renewed its commitment to maintaining harmony between its human and wildlife populations. A five-year funding plan, totaling $700,000, has been earmarked for the Carnivores and Communities Program (CACP) operating in the Waterton Biosphere Reserve Region. This initiative aims to mitigate human-animal conflicts, largely resulting from the rising populations of grizzly bears, black bears, wolves, and cougars.

Enhancing Coexistence in The Wild

The CACP has been a cornerstone of the Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association since the 1980s, promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife. The program focuses on collaborating with communities to manage deceased livestock and bee yards, and secure grain, feed, and garbage storage facilities from wildlife. By keeping these attractants out of reach, the program aims to deter wildlife from populated areas, thus minimizing potential human-wildlife conflicts.

Stepping Up Government Support

The provincial government will provide an initial contribution of $160,000 in 2023-24 for the CACP, followed by an annual support of $135,000 for the next four years. This funding comes as the program’s previous three-year grant agreement, received since 2009, ended on March 31, 2023. The investment, as outlined by the Minister of Forestry and Parks, Todd Loewen, is crucial for the protection of humans, wildlife, and infrastructure in rural Alberta.

Preserving Alberta’s Biodiversity

The government’s investment in the CACP is indicative of a larger commitment to preserving the province’s rich biodiversity. The increased presence of large carnivores in southwestern Alberta has raised concerns among residents, particularly regarding their impact on local farms and communities. However, initiatives like the CACP offer a balanced approach – one that focuses on both human safety and the well-being of the wildlife that make Alberta’s landscapes so uniquely diverse.