Alberta Government Forms Panel to Review Low-Income Seniors Housing Program

Alberta has initiated a comprehensive review of a low-income housing program for seniors, a move aimed at addressing the rising number of vacant units in seniors' lodges. The provincial government has set up a Seniors Lodge Review Panel for this task, led by Brandon Lunty, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont. The panel comprises 11 members, including representatives from housing associations and non-profit providers. The review will be funded within the existing ministry budget.

Advertisment

Review in Response to Rising Vacancies

The decision to establish the review panel comes on the heels of a CBC News report that highlighted the increasing number of vacant units in seniors' lodges, particularly in central Alberta. More than half of these lodges are located in rural regions, which are not witnessing the same population growth as urban areas. The review is aimed at addressing these issues and finding ways to optimize the utilization of existing seniors lodge spaces.

Stakeholders Call for Increased Funding

Advertisment

The review initiative has been received positively by stakeholders, with bodies like the Alberta Seniors and Community Housing Association and Alberta Municipalities calling for enhanced provincial funding for the program. The NDP's housing critic has also underscored the urgent need for more affordable senior housing and greater government accountability. At present, senior households constitute a third of all households in affordable housing or on waitlists in Alberta.

Transparent Review and Future Plans

The government has assured that the panel's findings will be made public. It also intends to implement changes based on the recommendations of the review. The review will also evaluate aspects like capital maintenance, renewal spending, and transitions between lodges and continuing care homes. Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon has expressed the government's commitment to the review and future plans to enhance the program.