Alberta Faces Rising Cases of Invasive Group A Streptococcal Infections

As the calendar turned to 2023, Alberta's health department found itself grappling with alarming statistics. A total of 54 deaths and 669 hospitalizations, not a mere number but a stark reality of the health conditions prevailing in the province. Charity Wallace, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, stated the specifics beyond these figures are still being compiled.

An Upward Trend in Group A Streptococcal Infections

A major health concern that has seen a dramatic upswing is the number of group A streptococcal (GAS) infections. More specifically, invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections have been a major cause for concern. Alberta health regulations mandate the reporting of such infections, leading to an illuminating revelation. In 2023, Alberta reported 768 cases of iGAS, a significant leap from 434 cases in 2022, and 359 cases in 2021.

Children Among the Affected

Children have been caught in the crossfire of this health crisis, with 98 cases reported in children aged nine and under and 32 cases in those aged 10-19 years. The national fatality rate for iGAS stands at a worrying 10%. The rates have been following an upward trajectory since 2017, with no signs of abating.

Historical Data Reflects a Rising Trend

Historical data from the Government of Alberta's website paints a grim picture. Incidents of iGAS have been on a steady rise from 2000 to 2022, tripling from 150 cases to 434 cases. Interestingly, during this period, the population of Alberta grew by about 50%, from just over three million to 4.54 million. This points to a critical health issue that needs immediate attention and action.