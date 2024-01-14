en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand

In the chill of Alberta’s extreme winter, an urgent call for restraint echoes through the snowy Canadian province. Power authorities have sounded the alarm, urging residents to limit their electricity consumption to absolute necessities. The move comes in response to a looming threat of rolling blackouts, a crisis brought on by the increased demand for power as the region battles harsh weather conditions.

Strain on the Electrical Grid

The cold snap gripping Alberta has led to a sharp surge in power demand, putting the electrical grid under significant stress. Reports indicate that the Alberta grid could experience a shortfall of 100 to 200 MW of electricity during the peak evening hours. This situation, if unmitigated, could potentially trigger rolling blackouts, temporary power outages implemented in various parts of the province to prevent a total power system collapse.

The Call for Conservation

The government and power authorities are working in tandem to avert this crisis. They have issued guidelines on effective energy conservation and are closely monitoring the situation. Residents have been advised to take immediate steps to lower their electricity consumption: reducing thermostat settings, avoiding the use of large appliances, and switching off unnecessary lights and electronic devices. These measures, although seemingly small, are deemed critical in maintaining the stability of the province’s power grid during these extreme weather conditions.

Contingency Plans and Public Cooperation

While authorities have prepared contingency plans to manage the power supply and minimize disruptions, the role of public cooperation in this crisis cannot be underestimated. The efficacy of rotating outages, if they become necessary, will depend greatly on the public’s willingness to adhere to the requested energy conservation measures. It is worth noting that critical facilities such as hospitals will not be included in these potential outages, and each outage, if implemented, is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

0
Canada Energy Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
In a display of grit and skill, 21-year-old Canadian tennis sensation, Leylah Fernandez, clinched her first-round victory at the Australian Open on Saturday. The Laval, Quebec native, weathered a challenging match against 17-year-old Czech qualifier, Sara Bejlek, taking the contest into a tiebreaker before claiming a well-deserved win. First Set: A Test of Mettle The
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
University of Waterloo's Innovative Approach to Bolster Alberta's Power Grid
12 mins ago
University of Waterloo's Innovative Approach to Bolster Alberta's Power Grid
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
13 mins ago
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
30-Year-Old Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Collision in Blenheim
3 mins ago
30-Year-Old Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Collision in Blenheim
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
3 mins ago
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
12 mins ago
Pay Dispute Escalates Between NPF Workers and CFMWS: Potential Strike Looms
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
12 seconds
India's Export Restrictions on Essential Commodities Remain: A Balance of Trade and Domestic Needs
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
48 seconds
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
1 min
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
1 min
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
1 min
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
2 mins
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
2 mins
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
2 mins
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
2 mins
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app