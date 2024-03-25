Alberta Faces Calls to Allow Pharmacists to Administer Publicly Funded Measles Vaccines Amid Surge

As measles cases rise in Canada and abroad, there's a growing demand in Alberta for easier access to vaccinations, particularly before international travel. Red Deer resident Jean Kennedy Roy's struggle to get vaccinated before visiting her newborn grandchild in France highlights the challenges many Albertans face. Despite recommendations from Canadian health officials for adults to be vaccinated against measles, especially when planning to travel, Kennedy Roy found it difficult to secure an appointment, leading to calls for pharmacists to be allowed to offer publicly funded measles vaccines.

Struggle for Vaccination Access

Currently, Alberta pharmacists can only provide measles vaccinations from private supplies, charging customers directly. This limitation has sparked a debate on the need to include measles vaccines in the list of publicly funded shots that pharmacists are already authorized to administer, such as those for influenza and COVID-19. Randy Howden, president of the Alberta Pharmacists Association, expressed the profession's readiness to help increase vaccine accessibility and reduce the strain on the health system. However, Alberta Health has stated it is not considering this option, citing various logistical and procedural reasons.

Public Health Versus Pharmacy Administration

Despite the government's stance that Alberta's immunization program, led by public health nurses, is functioning well, the Alberta Pharmacists Association highlights the pharmacists' significant role in delivering influenza vaccines annually. The association argues that leveraging pharmacies could provide a more accessible avenue for measles vaccinations, especially amidst reported shortages and rising demand. Yet, Health Canada assures that public immunization programs can be adequately supplied by manufacturers, despite the challenges faced by private suppliers.

Efforts to Improve Immunization Access

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is taking steps to enhance access to adult immunization in the Calgary area, centralizing services at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre with extended hours. This move, aimed at addressing the current demand, underscores the ongoing efforts to adapt Alberta's public health infrastructure to meet the needs of its residents. As the debate over the role of pharmacists in public vaccination efforts continues, the situation reveals the complexities of public health policy and the importance of accessible healthcare services.