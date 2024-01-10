en English
Canada

Alberta Clipper Brings Heavy Snowfall and Extreme Cold to Saskatchewan

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Alberta Clipper Brings Heavy Snowfall and Extreme Cold to Saskatchewan

Central Saskatchewan finds itself blanketed under a significant snowfall, courtesy of an eastward-moving Alberta clipper. The event, which began on Tuesday, has resulted in a snow accumulation of 10 to 15 centimeters, as stated by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Weather Warnings

Snowfall warnings for Saskatoon, which received about 15 cm of snowfall, have been lifted. However, these warnings persist for east-central regions like Yorkton, Kamsack, and Esterhazy. The snow, coupled with robust winds, has resulted in considerable snow cover, drifts, and reduced spaces on streets and sidewalks in Saskatoon.

Travel Advisory

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline map has indicated that travel is discouraged in regions close to Yorkton, Kamsack, and Esterhazy, where visibility is poor due to winter conditions. These conditions also affect highways in southern and central Saskatchewan, including those near Saskatoon.

Extreme Cold Warnings

Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for northern regions of the province, such as La Loche and Uranium City. Here, wind chill values are expected to drop to nearly -45 C or even lower during the week, posing serious risks for frostbite and hypothermia.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

