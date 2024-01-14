en English
Canada

Alberta Braces for Potential Power Outages Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
On January 13, 2024, Alberta was gripped by an extreme cold snap, the likes of which had not been witnessed in recent memory. Throughout the province, temperatures plummeted to bone-chilling lows of -30°C, with the wind chill factor pushing this even further to a staggering -40°C. This unexpected weather anomaly prompted the Alberta Emergency Management Agency to issue a critical civil emergency alert, urging residents to brace for potential power outages. The alert, which did not specify the affected areas, suggested that the risk was widespread throughout the province.

Unprecedented Demand on the Power Grid

The extreme cold triggered an unusually high demand for power across Alberta. The province’s electricity grid, managed by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), was put under significant strain, with a new hourly peak demand record set at 12,384 megawatts. The AESO declared a Grid Alert and activated its emergency grid management plan to mitigate the risk of rotating power outages.

Impact on Residents and Measures Taken

Residents were asked to conserve electricity during peak consumption hours and reduce the use of space heaters and major power appliances. Despite these measures, some areas, including Langdon, experienced complete power outages. However, the public was still urged to reduce electricity use as much as possible to avoid further outages. The alert also indicated that the system might be undergoing testing by an associated corporation, as denoted by the mention of ‘System testing in progress’ and the reference to ‘2024 X Corp.’

Preparing for What Lies Ahead

The situation remains precarious, with the AESO projecting a 100-200 MW electricity shortfall during the peak evening hours. The agency stressed that immediate power conservation could significantly alleviate overall system demand. Critical facilities such as hospitals, fire, police, and first responders are not included in the rotating outages. As the province continues to grapple with this extreme weather event and its impact on the power grid, residents are being urged to stay informed and follow instructions provided by local authorities or the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.

Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

