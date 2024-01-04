en English
Canada

Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada’s Space Exploration

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Alberta Astronauts Gear Up for Major Space Missions: A New Chapter for Canada’s Space Exploration

Space exploration in Canada is set for a significant leap as Alberta astronauts, Jenni Gibbons of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, gear up for two major missions. Kutryk is slated to embark on a six-month mission to the International Space Station, with the launch expected no earlier than 2025. Meanwhile, Gibbons’ current training is preparing her for a crucial role as a backup astronaut on the Artemis II mission to the moon, scheduled for as early as November 2024.

Astronaut Gibbons: A Backup and More

Gibbons stands ready to step in for Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen if necessary. Beyond her backup role, she is also preparing to contribute to the Artemis missions as a lunar capsule communicator, marking a first for Canada. Gibbons’ scientific background spans engineering, combustion science, and she has served as an assistant professor in internal combustion engines at the University of Cambridge.

Selected as an astronaut candidate in June 2016 from a pool of 3,772 applicants, Gibbons has undergone a grueling one-year selection process. She views her role as an astronaut as a public service and a vital investment in Canada’s space exploration pursuits.

The Artemis II Mission: A Stepping Stone to Lunar Exploration

The Artemis II mission is a component of a broader program that aims to return humans to the moon, with the ambitious goal of landing a man and woman on the lunar surface by 2025. Gibbons looks forward to the unique perspective of viewing Earth from space, a perspective that encompasses all of her life’s experiences and memories.

Canadians in Lunar Exploration: A Monumental Step

For Canadian space enthusiasts like Don Hladiuk, a longstanding member of the Royal Astronomy Society of Canada, the involvement of Canadians in lunar exploration is momentous and historical. The significance of these missions is deeply felt within the Canadian scientific community and resonates with the country’s commitment to pushing the frontiers of space exploration.

As 2024 unfolds, the world will closely watch Canada’s contributions to space exploration. The upcoming missions involving Gibbons and Kutryk signify a new chapter in Canada’s space narrative, marking a transformative moment for the nation and indeed, for humanity.

Canada Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

