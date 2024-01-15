Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Acquisition of Orford Mining Corporation

Alamos Gold Inc., the Canadian-based gold producer, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Orford Mining Corporation. The acquisition is expected to bolster Alamos’ project pipeline with the addition of several high-potential mining projects located in Quebec, Canada.

Terms of the Agreement

According to the agreement, Orford shareholders will receive 0.005588 of an Alamos common share for each Orford share. This exchange calculates to C$0.10 per Orford share. Alamos, which currently owns approximately 27.5% of Orford’s basic common shares, will issue about 0.9 million new shares for a total consideration of C$16 million.

Projects Included in the Acquisition

The transaction includes the acquisition of several projects: the Qiqavik Gold Project, West Raglan, Joutel Properties, and Nunavik Lithium. John A. McCluskey, Alamos’ President and CEO, expressed optimism about the long-term potential of these projects. The Qiqavik Gold Project has reported promising early-stage exploration results, making it a key project of interest for the mining company. West Raglan Property is currently under an option agreement with Wyloo Metals Pty. Ltd, which has already secured a 51% ownership interest. Furthermore, Orford has discovered Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) bearing pegmatites at the Nunavik Lithium properties and identified multiple gold zones through drilling at the Joutel Eagle Property.

Closure of the Acquisition

The acquisition is expected to close following the receipt of required approvals, with Alamos aiming to own all common shares of Orford. However, the news release advises investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are based on many factors and assumptions subject to uncertainties and contingencies.