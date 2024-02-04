Airline Price War in Canada: McGill Expert Predicts Summer Surge

Canadian travelers are currently witnessing a domestic price war among airlines that is driving down the cost of air travel. However, industry expert John Gradek, a faculty lecturer at McGill University, warns that this situation may be temporary and advises seizing the opportunity to purchase tickets now before prices potentially skyrocket during the peak travel months of July and August.

The Price War Phenomenon

The current price war is primarily led by Flair Airlines and Lynx Air, two ultra-low-cost carriers aiming to attract business during a typically slow quarter. The aggressive pricing strategies employed by these airlines have resulted in considerably lower fares, forcing major airlines such as Air Canada, WestJet, and Porter Airlines to follow suit to some degree.

Sustainability Concerns

Despite the apparent benefits for consumers, Gradek cautions that these low prices may not be sustainable in the long run. The ultra-low-cost airlines, despite attracting a significant volume of traffic, are not profiting from their current fares. This raises concerns about potential bankruptcy or acquisitions in the future, which could disrupt the market and lead to fare increases.

Future Factors

Other factors that could influence future ticket prices include the cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). As the aviation industry strives towards reducing its carbon footprint, the increased use of SAF could result in higher operational costs, thus affecting ticket prices.

Despite potential concerns over a recession and a decrease in disposable income, Gradek anticipates a strong travel demand in the upcoming summer, similar to the previous year. This demand, coupled with the potential end of the price war, could lead to higher airline fares for Canadian travelers.