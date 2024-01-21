Airbnb Rentals in Calgary: A Shift Towards Passive Income Generation

Calgary, a city renowned for its picturesque landscapes, is witnessing a unique trend in its housing market. A recent report unveils that there are minuscule chances of Airbnb rental homes being funneled back into the traditional housing market. Indeed, the Airbnb wave is not just about providing a platform for travelers to find affordable accommodation, but it also serves as a lucrative opportunity for homeowners to generate passive income.

The Airbnb Phenomenon in Calgary

Leading this trend is Colette Baser, a health and life coach, and a resident of northwest Calgary. Baser first embarked on the Airbnb journey in 2015 when she and her children set off on a year-long trip to Southeast Asia. Instead of leaving her three-bedroom home vacant, she chose to rent it out on Airbnb, transforming her home into a source of passive income that funded her travels.

Baser's strategy illustrates a distinctive shift in societal attitudes towards property and income generation. The traditional belief of owning a home and 'keeping up with the Joneses' is undergoing a radical change, with homeowners like Baser utilizing their properties as a means to enhance their lifestyle and broaden their horizons.

Homeowners Opting for Airbnb Over Traditional Rentals

Despite potential backlash over the impact on the housing market, homeowners like Baser are increasingly leaning towards Airbnb. The advantages are manifold: flexible rental periods, the possibility of higher income compared to long-term rentals, and the ability to reclaim their homes when they're not traveling.

Considering these benefits, Baser plans to continue renting out her home on Airbnb during her family's future travels. This decision indicates a growing trend in Calgary's housing market, where homes are less likely to return to the traditional rental market and instead, continue to serve as Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb: A Boon or a Bane?

While Airbnb provides homeowners with an opportunity to generate passive income, it also raises questions about its impact on the local housing market. With properties being removed from the long-term rental market to cater to short-term renters, concerns about housing availability and affordability have been raised.

Yet, it's undeniable that Airbnb has disrupted the traditional norms of the housing market, offering a novel approach to property ownership and rental. As more homeowners like Baser adopt this trend, Calgary's housing market is bound to experience further transformations.