Aviation

Air Transat Flight Attendants Reject Tentative Agreement, Union Plans to Revisit Bargaining Table

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
On January 2, 2024, flight attendants of Air Transat, a Canadian leisure carrier, resoundingly voted against a tentative agreement. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing the 2,100 workers involved, reported a staggering 98% rejection of the proposed contract. The agreement, reached on December 14, aimed to provide solutions for the longstanding issues within the carrier. However, with the resounding disapproval, CUPE is set to re-engage with Transat at the bargaining table later in the week.

Roots of Discontent

The flight attendants’ collective agreement, which covers those based at airports in Montreal and Toronto, expired on October 31, 2022. The proposed contract offered pay increases of approximately 18% over five years, but the offer fell flat with the majority of the workers. The flight attendants have been urging an end to the industry practice of not compensating them for the time spent during boarding and waiting at the airport before and between flights.

Implications and Future Action

Despite the overwhelming rejection, there is currently no fixed timetable for a strike. In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract could not be reached. However, a walkout is not immediate. The threat of a strike still looms large at the end of the bustling holiday travel season, and the union’s return to the bargaining table signifies that the struggle for a fair contract is far from over.

Unresolved Issues and the Way Forward

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has voiced the workers’ demands loud and clear: higher pay and an end to unpaid time during boarding and waiting at the airport. The union is determined to secure a deal that reflects these demands and will be back at the bargaining table with Transat later this week. The earliest possible strike could only take place on Friday, but notice has not yet been given. The next few days will be critical in determining the future course of action in this significant labor dispute.

Aviation Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

