Air Transat Cabin Crew Rejects Second Labor Agreement, Risking Potential Labor Action

The cabin crew of Canada's Air Transat has rebuffed a second labor agreement put forth by their employer and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). The rejected deal, endorsed by the union's bargaining committee, failed to win approval from the majority of the airline's flight attendants.

A Stalemate in Negotiations

This rejection signifies a continued deadlock in discussions aimed at achieving a satisfactory contract for the cabin crew. These employees have been operating without a collective agreement since November 2021. The unsuccessful agreement addressed a range of job-related concerns, including wages, working conditions, and benefits. However, the specifics explaining why the proposal was deemed inadequate by the majority of the cabin crew remain undisclosed.

The Union's Stance

The union, representing approximately 1,000 Air Transat flight attendants, confirmed the outcome of the vote. According to the CUPE's Air Transat Component, 81.9% of the 2,100 flight attendant members voted against the tentative agreement reached on January 7, with a high participation rate of 88.7%. The primary points of contention revolved around remuneration for hours worked on the ground pre-takeoff and post-landing, as well as onboard staffing issues.

Looking Ahead: Possible Labor Action

With a second rejection, it reveals an ongoing sense of dissatisfaction within the workforce. The next phase involves potential further negotiations. If these fail to reach a mutually acceptable agreement, there is a risk of labor action. This outcome could significantly impact Air Transat's operations. Furthermore, the members have voted 94.6% in favor of a new strike mandate, operative until April 1, 2024.