Air Canada Unveils New Bonus Miles Campaign for Aeroplan Members

Air Canada has unfurled a new promotional campaign for its Aeroplan members, introducing an enticing offer of bonus miles for travel on a wide array of routes and classes. The campaign spans from January 12 to December 15, 2024, providing members a chance to amplify their Aeroplan miles accumulation during their travels throughout the year.

A Glance at the Offer

Under the promotional scheme, members stand a chance to earn bonus miles ranging from 2,000 to a whopping 10,000 per trip, dictated by the fare class and destination. For domestic flights, as well as flights to the United States and Sun destinations, business class travelers stand to gain 4,000 bonus miles. Economy class voyagers on these routes will be rewarded with 2,000 bonus miles.

International Flight Bonus Miles

For those venturing further afield to destinations in Europe, Asia, Australia, or South America, the rewards are even more tantalizing. Business class travelers embarking on these international flights can pocket 10,000 bonus miles, while economy class passengers will find themselves 5,000 bonus miles richer.

Eligibility and Terms

To be eligible for these bonus miles, members must register for the offer and ensure their flights are booked by January 9. The promotional campaign embraces a range of fare classes, from flexible to lowest, across both business and economy categories. It’s essential to note that the terms and conditions for the campaign specify the fare classes eligible for the offer and underline the necessity to register and book within the specified timeframe.

Incentivizing Travel

Periodically, Air Canada rolls out promotions like these to incentivize travel and heighten the accumulation of Aeroplan miles for its members. This initiative is a testament to the airline’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customer base and encouraging more people to explore the world with them.