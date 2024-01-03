en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Air Canada Unveils New Bonus Miles Campaign for Aeroplan Members

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Air Canada Unveils New Bonus Miles Campaign for Aeroplan Members

Air Canada has unfurled a new promotional campaign for its Aeroplan members, introducing an enticing offer of bonus miles for travel on a wide array of routes and classes. The campaign spans from January 12 to December 15, 2024, providing members a chance to amplify their Aeroplan miles accumulation during their travels throughout the year.

A Glance at the Offer

Under the promotional scheme, members stand a chance to earn bonus miles ranging from 2,000 to a whopping 10,000 per trip, dictated by the fare class and destination. For domestic flights, as well as flights to the United States and Sun destinations, business class travelers stand to gain 4,000 bonus miles. Economy class voyagers on these routes will be rewarded with 2,000 bonus miles.

International Flight Bonus Miles

For those venturing further afield to destinations in Europe, Asia, Australia, or South America, the rewards are even more tantalizing. Business class travelers embarking on these international flights can pocket 10,000 bonus miles, while economy class passengers will find themselves 5,000 bonus miles richer.

Eligibility and Terms

To be eligible for these bonus miles, members must register for the offer and ensure their flights are booked by January 9. The promotional campaign embraces a range of fare classes, from flexible to lowest, across both business and economy categories. It’s essential to note that the terms and conditions for the campaign specify the fare classes eligible for the offer and underline the necessity to register and book within the specified timeframe.

Incentivizing Travel

Periodically, Air Canada rolls out promotions like these to incentivize travel and heighten the accumulation of Aeroplan miles for its members. This initiative is a testament to the airline’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customer base and encouraging more people to explore the world with them.

0
Canada Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
In an unexpected turn of events, British Columbia-based corporation, Midori Group Inc., has revoked its registration statement on Form F-1 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company initially filed this statement as part of a proposed securities offering, but has now decided to postpone the offering. Midori Calls Off Securities Offering The registration
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
9 mins ago
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
10 mins ago
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
3 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
6 mins ago
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
8 mins ago
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
25 seconds
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
30 seconds
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
46 seconds
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
49 seconds
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
1 min
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
1 min
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
2 mins
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
2 mins
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
36 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
38 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app