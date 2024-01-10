en English
Accidents

Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight

An extraordinary incident took place on Monday evening at Toronto Pearson International Airport that turned a routine pre-flight procedure into a scene of shock and confusion. A passenger on Air Canada flight AC056, bound for Dubai, unexpectedly opened a cabin door of the parked Boeing 777, leading to a dramatic fall onto the tarmac and sustaining injuries.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The event, which took place on the tarmac of Canada’s busiest airport, resulted in a significant delay for the 319 passengers aboard the flight. The Boeing 777 was preparing for takeoff when the incident occurred, leading to an almost six-hour delay. The identity of the passenger involved and the specifics of their injuries have not been disclosed. However, this incident has raised questions about the safety protocols in place and their execution.

Investigation Underway

Air Canada confirmed that all approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed prior to the incident. The airline is now investigating the matter, seeking to understand how one of its passengers managed to open a cabin door while the plane was grounded. The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is also involved in providing support for the ongoing investigation.

Impact on Air Travel

Beyond the immediate concern for the injured passenger, this event has had a ripple effect on air travel. The incident led to significant delays for the affected flight, which eventually departed later than scheduled. This occurrence is a stark reminder of the fragility of the balance in air travel operations and the extreme consequences that an unexpected event can have on that balance.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

