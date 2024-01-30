Air Canada Joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Travel

Air Canada, in a landmark move, has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, becoming the first North American carrier to do so. The program, originally launched at London's Gatwick airport in 2016, is designed to provide better support and assistance to travelers with non-visible disabilities. It uses sunflower lanyards as a discreet signal to airline staff that the wearer may require additional support or specific needs.

A Step Towards Inclusive Travel

The adoption of this initiative is part of Air Canada's three-year accessibility plan, which is aimed at enhancing travel experiences for passengers with disabilities. This move follows disturbing reports last year of passengers with disabilities being mistreated, including an incident where a man with cerebral palsy was forced to crawl off an airplane due to the absence of necessary assistance. In response, Air Canada's CEO, Michael Rousseau, issued an apology and committed to accelerating the company's accessibility efforts.

Improving Accessibility Through Advisory and Training

To guide future improvements, Air Canada has formed an accessibility advisory committee composed of customers with disabilities. In addition to this, the airline is investing in training its employees to recognize and respond appropriately to customers wearing sunflower lanyards, a critical step towards inclusivity. The lanyards could represent a range of disabilities, including autism, Alzheimer's, and hearing loss.

Global Recognition and Expansion

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, managed by the U.K.-based Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme Ltd, has been adopted by over 230 airports and 15 airlines worldwide. Air Canada's participation in the program marks a significant step in expanding the initiative's reach to North American carriers. As part of the program, sunflower lanyards will be available at multiple airports across Canada and on-board all Air Canada flights.