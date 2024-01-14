en English
Canada

Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
At Vancouver International Airport, a disruption on an Air Canada flight led to the apprehension of an individual on Saturday. The incident occurred on Flight 296, which was bound for Winnipeg and was subsequently delayed due to the intervention of the RCMP. A witness recounted observing law enforcement boarding the aircraft and removing a restrained person. Despite the presence of police vehicles and a fire truck causing a holdup of over an hour, the airport’s operations remained largely unscathed.

Incident Details Awaited

The specifics of the confrontation are still under investigation. CityNews has reached out to the RCMP for additional information, but no details have been forthcoming yet.

Other News Highlights

In Alberta, authorities have cautioned residents about potential rolling brownouts due to a surge in power demand amidst freezing conditions. There was a tent fire reported at a homeless encampment in Coquitlam, but no injuries were reported. Concerns have been raised about potential drought conditions in British Columbia, attributed to critically low snowpack levels.

A cat was found tied to a post in Richmond after being rescued, while a hitman associated with a seven-year-long gang conflict investigation in B.C. has been sentenced to a life term in prison. The Lower Mainland is grappling with the aftermath of snowfall and freezing temperatures, raising questions about the city’s preparedness for winter and serving as a reminder for citizens to brace themselves for weather-related challenges.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Canada

