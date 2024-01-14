Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested

At Vancouver International Airport, a disruption on an Air Canada flight led to the apprehension of an individual on Saturday. The incident occurred on Flight 296, which was bound for Winnipeg and was subsequently delayed due to the intervention of the RCMP. A witness recounted observing law enforcement boarding the aircraft and removing a restrained person. Despite the presence of police vehicles and a fire truck causing a holdup of over an hour, the airport’s operations remained largely unscathed.

Incident Details Awaited

The specifics of the confrontation are still under investigation. CityNews has reached out to the RCMP for additional information, but no details have been forthcoming yet.

