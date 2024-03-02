Air Canada, Fiji Airways Face Union Ire for Patronizing Striking Hotels in Vancouver

In a burgeoning labor dispute that has caught major airlines in its crossfire, hundreds of hotel workers represented by Unite Here Local 40 have been picketing the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel since June 2023, demanding better pay and working conditions. Despite ongoing strikes, Air Canada and Fiji Airways continue to use the hotel, owned by Larco Hospitality, for passenger and crew accommodations, sparking significant backlash from the union.

Advertisment

Strike Background and Airline Involvement

The heart of the contention lies with the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel and its associated properties, the Hilton and Marriott Hotels, also owned by Larco Hospitality. While the latter two are not unionized, the Labour Board of British Colombia has labeled all three as a 'common site' for the labor dispute, urging companies to boycott them in solidarity with the striking workers. Unite Here Local 40's campaign has seen the withdrawal of five airlines, including WestJet and American Airlines, from using the hotels for their crews. However, Air Canada and Fiji Airways have notably not ceased their patronage, drawing ire for crossing what the union deems a picket line.

Union's Accusations and Airline Responses

Advertisment

Air Canada, accused of being Canada's 'Scab Airline' by the union, allegedly continues to send passengers to the disputed hotels, a move Unite Here has publicly condemned. Despite not housing crew members in the affected hotels, the airline's actions have been labeled as 'disrespectful' to both customers and the striking workers. On the other hand, Fiji Airways, while not accused of crossing the picket line directly, has faced criticism for not relocating its crew from the Hilton Vancouver Airport, a part of the dispute. The airline cites contractual challenges as a barrier to changing accommodations.

Implications and Future Outlook

This standoff between the airlines and the union underscores a broader narrative of corporate responsibility and the power of labor movements in challenging industry practices. The persistence of Unite Here Local 40 and the response from various airlines reflect the complexities of labor disputes and the potential impact on brand reputation. As the situation unfolds, the actions of Air Canada and Fiji Airways will be closely watched, with potential implications for future labor relations and corporate policies in the hospitality and airline industries.