AGS and EQL Games Redefine Gaming Universe with Strategic iLottery Partnership

In a transformative move that signals the convergence of traditional casino gaming and digital lottery platforms, PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) has forged a partnership with EQL Games. This strategic alliance, announced at ICE London 2024, will see AGS' interactive division, AGSi, distributing its real-money online games to the iLottery market in the United States and Canada.

A Game-Changing Alliance

Zoe Ebling, AGS Vice President of Interactive, expressed her enthusiasm about the company's entry into new territories. "This partnership with EQL Games is a significant stride for AGSi," she said. "We're thrilled to work with a selective content aggregator known for their discerning partnerships with game studios."

EQL Games, an iLottery supplier and content aggregator, has built the first-of-its-kind lottery-only aggregator. This platform simplifies content distribution from multiple studios, offering lotteries a single point of contact. The EQL Aggregator is currently operational in lotteries across two continents, with plans for further expansion starting Q1 of 2024.

Expanding the Gaming Universe

AGSi plans to introduce popular game titles such as Mega Diamond, Rakin' Bacon Deluxe, and Capital Gains to the lottery market. In addition, the company will develop new games tailored for iLottery players, aiming to deliver high-quality content to the iLottery space.

Brad Cummings, CEO of EQL Games, underscored the benefits of the partnership for both companies and their lottery clients. "AGS' content will significantly enhance our offerings," he said. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible gaming experience."

A Strategic Expansion

AGS, with a storied history in the Class II Native American gaming market, has grown to become a comprehensive commercial gaming supplier. This partnership marks a strategic expansion into the growing North American iLottery market, a move that could potentially increase the company's market share and revenue streams.

As the lines between traditional casino gaming and digital lottery platforms continue to blur, this collaboration between AGS and EQL Games serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of the gaming industry. It's a story of convergence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of delivering the best possible gaming experience to players.

With this partnership, AGS and EQL Games are not just expanding their reach; they're reshaping the gaming universe, one game at a time.

As the echoes of their announcement continue to reverberate through the industry, one thing is clear: the game has changed, and players are eager to see what comes next.