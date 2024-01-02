Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Acquires 12% Stake in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

In a significant move, Canada Nickel Company Inc. has announced the closing of a private placement, resulting in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited acquiring units and now holding a substantial 12% of Canada Nickel’s common shares on a non-diluted basis, and 15.6% on a partially-diluted basis.

Investment to Bolster Timmins Nickel District Development

The funds from this offering will be channeled to bolster the development of the Timmins Nickel District in northern Ontario. The district is touted to have the potential to emerge as a significant nickel sulphide district. This investment marks a strategic step towards the realization of this potential, driving growth and innovation in the region.

Unveiling the IPT Carbonation Process

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, Canada Nickel is pioneering the IPT Carbonation process. This innovative process is designed to capture and store CO2, significantly reducing the industry’s carbon footprint. By integrating this process, the company is playing a vital role in the establishment of a Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster in northern Ontario.

Advancing Off-take Initiatives

On another front, Canada Nickel is making steady progress on its off-take initiatives, which are envisaged to be completed by January 18, 2024. The company aims to deliver nickel for the electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, contributing to the burgeoning demand in these sectors. Furthermore, each unit from the offering encompasses one common share and 0.35 of one purchase warrant. The latter empowers the holder to acquire a common share at a set price until a specified date.

Agnico Eagle, through this acquisition, has also secured certain rights including the privilege to maintain its ownership percentage and the right to nominate a board member. The securities issued are subject to a four-month holding period, with Scotiabank operating as the sole bookrunner and agent for the offering. Canada Nickel further clarified that the Extension Warrants issued in line with a loan facility extension with Auramet International, Inc. have a nine-month term, expiring on September 18, 2024.

With its flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the Timmins-Cochrane mining camp, Canada Nickel continues to focus on delivering high-quality nickel for the electric vehicle and stainless steel markets.