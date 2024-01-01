en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health

In the tranquil landscape of Canada, a silent demographic shift is underway. The nation’s growing population of those aged 65 and older now makes up an approximate 19.3% of the total populace. Projections suggest that by 2043, a quarter of Canadians will be 65 or older. In light of these numbers, Jeff Campbell, owner of Ears to You, a mobile hearing care service, advocates for a proactive approach towards healthy aging.

The Impending Demographic Shift

Delving into the implications of this anticipated shift, Campbell points out two substantial concerns – a workforce shortage and an increased strain on healthcare systems. With the aging populace, the workforce will inevitably face a deficit, and the already stretched healthcare systems will bear an added burden.

Hearing Health: A Key to Healthy Aging

Amid these challenges, Campbell is placing particular emphasis on hearing health as a crucial aspect of overall well-being for seniors. He advises individuals over the age of 40 to undergo annual hearing checks. Early detection of hearing loss can not only prevent further deterioration but also plays a vital role in cognitive stimulation.

Untreated hearing loss is more than a simple inconvenience. It has been linked to cognitive decline, social isolation, and an increased risk of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and dementia. Thus, the importance of hearing health cannot be overstated.

Mobile Hearing Care: A Proactive Approach

In response to these needs, Ears to You provides mobile hearing care services across Vancouver Island, from Port Hardy to Victoria. The company’s proactive approach encourages people to prioritize their hearing health and book appointments for regular checks.

Further, in a bid to expand its services, Ears to You is inviting franchisees to join their team. This expansion aims to make quality hearing care more accessible, thus promoting healthier aging and improving the quality of life for the senior population.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toronto Condo Sold for $1.6M After Significant Price Reduction

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rookie Goalie Dennis Hildeby Steps Up for Toronto Maple Leafs

By Salman Khan

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked ...
@Canada · 25 mins
Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked ...
heart comment 0
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates

By Salman Khan

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League

By Salman Khan

Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
4 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
4 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
5 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
5 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
6 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
7 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
8 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
8 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
9 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
6 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
30 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app