Accidents

Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 am EST
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way

An aggressive driving incident on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Beamsville, Ontario, has led to a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer, resulting in a significant fuel spill and impending highway closures. Police have reported that the crash, which occurred on Friday, was instigated by a black two-door Mercedes that fled the scene.

Chain-Reaction Crash Shuts Down Highway

The crash involved the Mercedes, another passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer carrying over 50,000 litres of fuel. The Mercedes reportedly cut off the passenger vehicle, causing it to collide with the tanker. The impact sent the tractor-trailer veering off into a ditch, spilling approximately 30% of its fuel load. In response to the incident, both directions of the QEW and the North and South Service Roads have been closed to traffic.

Highway Closure for Safe Fuel Removal

In order to safely remove the remaining fuel from the tractor-trailer’s container, authorities have planned a closure of at least two hours between Ontario Street and Vineland. The procedure involves drilling holes into the fuel container, which poses a significant risk due to the potential for sparks and static electricity. As such, traffic will need to be kept at least 100 meters away from the site.

Investigation and Cleanup Efforts

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released a photo of the Mercedes as part of their investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, cleanup crews are working diligently to remove the spilled fuel, a task made more difficult due to some of the fuel making its way under the QEW towards Lake Ontario. The closure will facilitate these efforts and ensure the safety of all involved.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

