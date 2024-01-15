Africa Oil Corp Initiates Share Buyback Program: A Strategic Move

Canada’s Africa Oil Corp has embarked on a share buyback program, purchasing shares from both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm, marking a significant move for the oil and gas company. The program, which commenced on December 6, 2023, aligns with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, and the rules of the TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm, along with Canadian and Swedish securities laws.

Details of the Buyback

Between January 11 and 12, 2024, Africa Oil repurchased a total of 192,000 shares in Canada and 330,000 shares in Sweden. These transactions were facilitated by Scotia Capital Inc. and Pareto Securities, respectively. As of January 12, 2024, the total number of shares repurchased stood at 522,000. The company has a clearance to buyback a maximum of 38,654,702 shares over a period of twelve months, ending December 5, 2024.

Impact on the Market

Shares acquired under this program will be cancelled, potentially leading to an increase in the value of the remaining shares. This could hold significant implications for the market, especially for the company’s shareholders. Africa Oil Corp has a substantial portfolio in deepwater Nigeria, west and south Africa, and Guyana, and is listed under the symbol ‘AOI’.

Future Outlook and Risks

The initiation of the share repurchase program was announced in compliance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The announcement included forward-looking information about the company’s future performance, prospects, and drilling activities. However, investors have been cautioned about potential risks such as economic conditions, fluctuations in oil prices, and changes in regulatory environments that could impact the company’s performance.