Canada

AESO Issues Grid Alert as Alberta Sets New Record for Power Consumption Amid Cold Weather

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
AESO Issues Grid Alert as Alberta Sets New Record for Power Consumption Amid Cold Weather

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has issued a stark grid alert following a surge in power consumption that set a new record for Alberta. The province witnessed an unprecedented peak demand of 12,384 megawatts at 6 p.m. the previous night, shattering the previous record established in December 2022. The increased thirst for electricity is primarily being attributed to residents turning to space heaters, plugging in vehicles, and running furnaces to combat the challenging weather conditions.

Grid Challenges Amid Record Power Consumption

The task of managing the grid is proving to be challenging for AESO as two of its natural gas generators are currently offline. One is undergoing planned maintenance while the other has succumbed to an unplanned outage due to the severe weather. Compounding the problem is the minimal contribution from renewable energy sources. A mere 30 megawatts are being generated out of a potential 6,000 megawatts, owing to limited daylight and decreased wind during the freezing temperatures.

A Call to Conserve Energy

In the face of these challenges, AESO is urging the public to prune their power usage, particularly during the peak times between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The use of timers for plugging in vehicles is being recommended as a viable measure to conserve energy. Despite the difficulties, AESO remains confident in its ability to manage the grid and keep the lights on. The organization is relying on its trained operators, backup resources, and the resilience of Alberta’s generating plants, which are designed to withstand such cold conditions, unlike those in some other regions.

Surge in HVAC Service Calls

The cold front has also caused a spike in service calls to HVAC companies, with technicians making up to 15 house calls a day to repair furnaces. The demand for heat pumps is also on the rise, though they are only effective down to -30 C. Consequently, residents are being advised to maintain their traditional furnaces and ensure regular maintenance for consistent reliability in Alberta’s variable weather conditions.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

