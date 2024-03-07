Adventures in Good Company Thrives: Empowering Women Through Adventure Travel

Adventures in Good Company (AGC), a pioneering women-only adventure travel company, marks 25 years of offering unique, empowering experiences to female travelers. Founded by Marian Marbury and now under the leadership of Kelly Kimple since 2020, AGC has carved a niche in the travel industry with its focus on small groups, intelligent guides, and itineraries that resonate with women adventurers. From trekking the Camino Santiago to exploring Bulgaria's mountains and monasteries, AGC provides a platform for women to connect, share, and discover in a supportive environment.

Empowering Women Through Travel

AGC's success lies in its understanding of the transformative power of travel. Kelly Kimple, with her conservation biology background, emphasizes travel as a means for personal growth and positive impact on visited locales. AGC trips are designed to foster social connections among women, providing a safe space for them to share experiences, challenges, and dreams. The concept of a "purpose-driven journey" is at the heart of AGC's philosophy, ensuring each trip is thoughtfully prepared to include elements of connection, reflection, and challenge.

Popular Destinations and Client Loyalty

Among AGC's offerings, hiking trips remain the most popular, with destinations like Minnesota's Superior Hiking Trail and sections of the Appalachian Trail being favorites. The company boasts an impressive 79% repeat client rate, a testament to its commitment to quality and consistency. Kimple credits this loyalty to AGC's slow growth strategy, which has allowed them to maintain high standards in trip offerings and guide expertise.

Looking Ahead: New Horizons

As AGC looks to the future, it plans to expand its itinerary to include wellness and slow-travel experiences in places like Costa Rica, Peru, Portugal, and Italy. This shift underscores a growing trend in the travel industry towards more meaningful, immersive experiences. Additionally, AGC aims to reintroduce destinations such as Cuba and various locations in Canada and the United States, promising new adventures for its community of travelers.

AGC's journey over the past 25 years has not only shaped the landscape of women-only adventure travel but also highlighted the significant role such experiences play in empowering women. As the company continues to evolve, its core mission of facilitating purpose-driven journeys for women remains unchanged, offering more opportunities for personal growth, empowerment, and exploration in the years to come.