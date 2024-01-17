Adjustments in Canadian Income Tax Brackets for 2024

Canada's inflation rate for 2023 has prompted a modest adjustment in the income tax brackets for 2024. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has declared an indexation increase of 4.7% for 2024, a notch lower than the 6.3% increase of the preceding year. According to tax consultant Ameer Abdulla, if an individual's income stays constant and tax brackets rise, their income tax liability typically decreases. The federal income tax rates are determined by the federal government, while provinces and territories set their additional rates.

Indexation of Tax Brackets and Basic Personal Amount

Tax brackets are indexed to the consumer price index annually to mirror changes in the cost of living, an indexing that usually results in taxpayers paying less in taxes. Canadians can cut down their total taxes via multiple credits, deductions, and benefits. A substantial tax credit is the basic personal amount, which has escalated to $15,705 in 2024, a leap from $15,000 the previous year. The indexation of tax brackets and the boost in the basic personal amount are steps aimed at cushioning the impact of inflation on taxpayers, ensuring they are not taxed disproportionately to their income as the cost of living surges.

Major Tax Changes in 2024

The forthcoming year will witness several significant tax changes in Canada, including amendments to tax brackets, Old Age Security benefits, Employment Insurance premiums, alternative minimum tax, employment insurance premiums, tax-free savings account contribution cap, and Canada Pension Plan contributions. The objective of these adjustments is to enhance Canadians' take-home pay and furnish a higher retirement income. The federal government is projected to effect certain changes in the taxation rates for 2024.

Impact on Average Canadian Family

The average Canadian family spends 46.1% of their budget on taxes, and the tax increase in 2024 will present increased cost estimates to the payroll taxes encompassing the Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation underlines crucial tax measures, asserting that almost all Canadians will shoulder higher federal income taxes in 2024 due to alterations to Canada Pension Plan contributions and Employment Insurance premiums. Workers earning $30,000 will disburse 9% more, while individuals netting at least $80,000 will pay an additional $347.