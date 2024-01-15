en English
Canada

Addressing Systemic Racism: A Call for Change in the Canadian Workplace

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
In the bustling city of St. John’s, a man named Gordon Hawkins is striving to change the workplace narrative for Indigenous individuals in Canada, a group historically subjected to discrimination and bias. As the employment coordinator for First Light, Hawkins is at the forefront of this endeavor, not just in theory but from personal experience.

Prejudice: A Systemic Issue

Prejudice against Indigenous people, as Hawkins emphasizes, is not an isolated incident or a few stray cases. Instead, it’s a systemic issue deeply embedded in the fabric of Canadian society, a malignant legacy of long-term negative stereotyping. This discrimination has even touched his family: his wife, hailing from Bangladesh, faced daunting hurdles when applying for jobs.

An Unsettling Revelation by ComIT

In a recent study conducted by ComIT—a charity dedicated to linking individuals overcoming employment barriers with IT companies—the reality of this systemic prejudice comes into sharp focus. The study revealed that a staggering 62.4% of Indigenous people reported bias when applying for jobs. Furthermore, more than half of the respondents had experienced discrimination in their current workplaces.

Barriers Beyond Bias

However, as Pablo Listingart, the founder of ComIT, points out, the issues Indigenous people face are not confined to prejudice. Other challenges compound the problem, such as poor connectivity in rural areas and barriers to accessing education. These issues, while might seem unrelated, play a significant role in perpetuating the systematic bias.

Stepping Towards a Solution

Listingart and Hawkins both call for systemic changes to address these deep-seated issues. Listingart urges companies and the government to adopt more open-minded recruitment strategies and push for improved legislation, particularly concerning access to education. On the other hand, Hawkins advocates for a safer workplace culture, adequate representation of Indigenous people in leadership roles, and equal opportunities for career advancement, particularly for Indigenous youth.

As Hawkins continues his fight for workplace equity, he provides hope to many. His perseverance is a reminder that while the path to change may be long and arduous, every step taken is a stride towards a more inclusive and equal society.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

