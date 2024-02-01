Addressing Barriers to Faculty Engagement in CPD Programs: A Study by the University of Saskatchewan

A recent study conducted at the University of Saskatchewan has shed light on the challenges hindering faculty participation in university-organized Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs. The study, involving 34 faculty members, including physicians and PhDs, aimed to identify the barriers and possible solutions to enhance engagement.

Barriers to CPD Participation

Through focus group discussions and interviews, the research team discovered several key barriers to CPD participation. These included time constraints due to other priorities, organizational and logistical concerns, and questions regarding the relevance and applicability of CPD topics. Other issues such as the quality of program delivery, feelings of exclusion, instances of racism, and discrimination also were cited as deterrents. Additionally, a lack of recognition and incentives for participation were noted.

The Impact of COVID-19 and Anti-Racism Movements

The study also explored the shift to virtual and hybrid professional development programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the researchers noted the potential positive impact of the peri-COVID anti-racism movement on addressing reasons for nonattendance. By fostering an environment of inclusion and diversity, it is believed that more faculty members may be encouraged to participate.

Solutions for Enhanced Engagement

To improve faculty engagement in CPD programs, the participants proposed several solutions. Community building, involving physicians in decision-making processes, and promoting diversity in program delivery were among the strategies suggested. The faculty members also advocated for the provision of non-financial incentives, integration of multiple programs into a single platform, clear expectations during hiring, and local support for CPD activities.

The study emphasizes the need for institutional cooperation and fostering a sense of professional unity to enhance faculty engagement with CPD programs. It serves as a significant step towards understanding and addressing the barriers that limit faculty participation in CPD programs at the University of Saskatchewan.